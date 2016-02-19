MEXICO CITY Feb 19 The Mexican peso should rise
against the dollar after the central bank launched a surprise
interest rate hike earlier this week, Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray said on Friday.
"It is reasonable that (the peso) will strengthen in a
gradual manner in the coming days and weeks," he told local
radio, repeating comments from earlier. He declined to specify a
particular level, saying the exchange rate should be determined
by the market.
The peso fell 0.2 percent against the dollar in morning
trading to 18.315, after hitting a monthly low of 17.962 on
Wednesday after the move by the Bank of Mexico.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)