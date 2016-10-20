MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexico's peso currency
firmed at the end of the final U.S. presidential election debate
between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Wednesday night.
During the fiery debate, the peso was little changed, but
the Mexican currency appreciated after its conclusion to hit a
session high of 18.455 pesos per dollar.
The peso has been under pressure from threats by Republican
candidate Trump that if elected president in November, he could
tear up the United States' trade deal with Mexico. He has also
been very critical of U.S. companies investing in Mexico.
