MEXICO CITY Jan 3 Mexico's peso slipped on Tuesday after Ford said it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico's central state of San Luis Potosi.

The peso weakened 0.68 percent to 20.88 per dollar following the announcement by the second-largest U.S. automaker, which had come under harsh criticism from President-elect Donald Trump for its Mexican investment plans. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)