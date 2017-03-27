MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexico's peso could appreciate against the dollar to levels last seen before the U.S. presidential election or beyond if bilateral relations go well, Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said in a newspaper interview published Monday.

The Mexican currency hit a series of record lows against the dollar after Donald Trump's November election victory, breaking past the 22 pesos per dollar mark. In recent weeks the peso has strengthened though, trading below 19 per dollar.

"If bilateral relations go well, I don't see why the exchange rate couldn't come down to levels similar to or below those we saw before the U.S. election," Carstens told Mexican newspaper El Financiero in an interview conducted last week. (Reporting by Dave Graham)