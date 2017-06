MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday that the peso still has room to appreciate given the fundamentals of Latin America's second biggest economy.

The peso fell to all-time low in January on fears U.S. President Donald Trump could rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement, which underpins Mexico's economy.

It has since rebounded on a softer tone on trade by Trump's administration, becoming one of the best-performing currencies this year. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Anthony Esposito)