BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexico's peso weakened 1.03 percent on Wednesday after the release of private U.S. employment data showed stronger than expected jobs growth in July.
The peso fell to 12.893 per dollar in early morning trading.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.