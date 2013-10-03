BRIEF-Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's peso weakened on Thursday more than 1 percent on fears over a prolonged government shutdown in the United States, Mexico's chief trading partner.
The peso traded at 13.2440 per dollar, the currency's weakest level since Sept. 6.
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to b3 from caa2; stable outlook