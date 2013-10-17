By Michael O'Boyle
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico's central bank could
lower borrowing costs by more than expected next week if the
country's currency keeps gaining ground and undercuts the
stimulus policymakers delivered to a weak economy with last
month's cut.
The peso has firmed about 1.8 percent this
week as feuding U.S. lawmakers hatched a deal to raise the
government's debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented default.
The Mexican currency could gain more ground as investors eye
a slower withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus as well as the
chance for major economic reforms in Mexico.
A stronger peso, which curbs exporters' profits and dampens
growth, could undermine much of the effect of the central bank's
surprise interest rate cut in September that was aimed at
helping the economy overcome a slowdown.
Meanwhile, Latin America's top economy Brazil is raising its
main interest rate to fight higher inflation. While that could
boost flows into Brazil, authorities there are prone to
intervene and discourage unwanted currency strength.
Mexico's commitment to its freely-floating currency, on the
other hand, could boost its appeal to investors.
"The peso will strengthen even more and this is an
additional factor that could help the central bank to cut more
than the market is expecting," said Gabriel Casillas, an
economist at Mexican bank Banorte.
Most economists still see the central bank cutting its
benchmark rate by another 25 basis points on October 25 to a
record low of 3.50 percent. Casillas was already expecting a 50
basis point cut before the peso's rally, which is adding to
reasons for a bigger cut, he said.
The Mexican currency had slumped since May as Mexico's
economy contracted for the first time in four years in the
second quarter.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts cut their growth
outlook for Latin America's No. 2 economy to 1.3 percent this
year, down sharply from 3.8 percent in 2012, and less than half
a 2.9 percent rate forecast in July.
Mexico's central bank surprised markets with a 25 basis
point cut in early September to counter the economic slowdown.
Since then, the economy has been hurt further by massive
flooding across the country last month.
FED DELAY
At the same time, analysts now expect the U.S. Federal
Reserve could wait until early next year to start to withdraw
its stimulus after a nasty fight over U.S. fiscal policy that
shut the government down for 16 days likely dampened
growth.
If the Fed does hold back, it would be due to weaker than
expected growth in the United States. And if U.S. growth slows,
it will likely drag on Mexico's economy, adding to reasons for
lower local borrowing costs.
If the Fed does not move soon to change its easy money
policies, investors could pile into Mexico in the meantime to
milk the higher yields that are available in local debt compared
to returns on government debt in developed markets.
That could leave Mexico in the uncomfortable position of
having its currency strengthen while economic growth is
sluggish. The peso has gained about 5 percent since early
September, when the central bank cut its main rate, and it hit a
three-week high of 12.7470 on Thursday.
"With the peso trading well below 13 per dollar, and with
momentum to trade even stronger, that increases the probability
of a fifty basis point cut," said Benito Berber, an analyst at
Nomura Securities in New York, who for now sees the bank cutting
by 25 basis points.
The peso could get a further boost on expectations President
Enrique Pena Nieto will be able to push an energy reform bill
through the country's divided Congress that would open up the
state-run sector to greater private investment.
Lower house lawmakers were set to approve a tax reform bill
on Thursday. Once tax discussions are done, lawmakers could
pass the energy reform bill yet this year.
"If reforms keep advancing, the money will keep coming into
Mexico," said Alonso Madero, a fund manager at Mexico's
Actinver, who sees the peso at 12 per dollar within a year.
Still, Madero doubted the bank would move to cut by 50 basis
points as it eyes the impact to inflation from recent flooding.
He expects a 25 basis point cut, the same as all 24 analysts in
a poll by Banamex on Oct. 7.
Yields on Mexican Interest rate swaps also point to
a 25 basis point cut in October, Thomson Reuters data shows.
However, analysts have had a pretty poor showing in
predicting the central bank this year. Cuts in March and
September both surprised the vast majority of analysts.
Banorte's Casillas, who was nearly alone in tipping an
unexpected interest rate cut back in March, said policymakers
are increasingly confident that the economy is handling
inflation better than in the past.
"They want to lock in lower borrowing costs now before the
Fed ends up raising interest rates," Casillas said. "All the
stars are aligned for the central bank to cut by fifty."