MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's central bank has no
plans to increase the amount offered in dollar auctions
introduced following a sharp slide in the local peso, Bank of
Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.
Last week, the peso, which has been hit by the fall in
international crude prices and uncertainty over U.S. monetary
policy, triggered the central bank to auction $200 million to
support the currency.
Speaking after an event in Mexico City, Carstens said
December was an atypical month, and that the central bank had no
plans for now to up the dollar amount offered in auction and
would continue to monitor the auctions through the first weeks
of next year.
He added that he was calm about the evolution of the peso,
which he thought was undervalued.
The peso pared session losses after
Carstens' comments.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Simon Gardner)