TREASURIES-Bonds rally as weak auto sales point to slowing economic growth

(Recasts with auto sales; adds quotes; updates prices) * Focus on Fed meeting statement due out Wednesday * Treasury refunding watched for signs of ultra-long bond By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday after weak auto sales raised concerns about the strength of consumer spending, and as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday. Major automakers on Tuesday posted declines in new vehi