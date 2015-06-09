BRIEF-Echo Global announces common stock, convertible note repurchase program
* Echo Global Logistics Inc announces common stock and convertible note repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, June 9 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Tuesday at an average price of 15.5674 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction