DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, July 1 Mexico's finance minister said on Wednesday that the country has the resources to ensure the smooth functioning of its foreign exchange market, after the currency hit a new record low.
He added that U.S. employment data is driving weakness in the peso rather than fears over the Greek debt crisis.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden