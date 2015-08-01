MEXICO CITY, July 31 The Mexican peso recovered on Friday in response to the government's recent currency intervention program, said Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.

Mexico's currency commission, run jointly by the finance ministry and the central bank, significantly boosted daily dollar auctions on Thursday in an effort to protect the local currency.

The peso has fallen by about 20 percent against the dollar since last July, and several record lows this month alone reawakened memories of past devaluations that caused havoc to the country's economy. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Ken Wills)