* Czech government to resign, keeping crown in the red * Czech, Hungarian, Polish PMIs underpin steady, strong growth * Fed meeting, U.S. data, French vote viewed as risks (Updates to include Czech government collapse, zloty rebound) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 2 Strong manufacturing surveys failed to lift most Central European currencies on Tuesday, with the crown easing after Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would resign along with the entire cab