BRIEF-Blueknight Energy Partners says entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement
* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexico's central bank sold $100 million on Wednesday in an auction with a minimum price trigger of 16.3353 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of a program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slump in the peso.
The weighted average of the auction was 16.3633 pesos per dollar.
The bank sold another $100 million earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering