MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $200 million of $200 million offered after a sharp drop in the peso triggered an auction.

The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 16.9602 pesos per dollar. The auction is triggered when the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day's fix rate. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)