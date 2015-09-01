PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $200 million of $200 million offered after a sharp drop in the peso triggered an auction.
The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 16.9602 pesos per dollar. The auction is triggered when the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day's fix rate. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 4 ** QUEENSLAND, Australia - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will give speech at the Economic Society (QLD) Business Lunch - 1700 GMT.