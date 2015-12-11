MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico's peso weakened on Friday to a new record low on a slump in oil prices and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next week.

The currency slid 1.39 percent to 17.44 per dollar, before paring losses to 17.3250.

The fall could activate dollar auctions of up to $400 million by the central bank later on Friday to underpin the currency. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)