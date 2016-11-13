MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's peso
gained over 1 percent to around 20.64 pesos per dollar in Asian
trading on Sunday, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appeared
to soften some of his more incendiary campaign pledges that were
seen hurting the Mexican economy.
The peso, the world's worst-performing currency this year,
has fallen to record lows after Trump's upset election win last
week on fears he may look to decrease trade and build a wall
between the two countries, while also deporting about 11 million
people living illegally in the United States.
On Sunday, Trump backed away from his promise to erect a
border wall, saying some areas could instead be "fencing," and
added he would move to deport up to 3 million immigrants in the
country illegally who have criminal records.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Peter Cooney)