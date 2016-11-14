MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico's peso weakened slightly in Monday morning trading, after the currency had its worst week since October 2008 with the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. election.

The peso is the world's worst-performing currency this year, and hit record lows after the election of Trump, who has vowed to build a border wall with Mexico and renegotiate a key trade deal.

The peso was erratic on Monday, switching from negative to positive territory, but was down 0.05 percent at 20.87 per dollar around 0720 AM Central Time. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Christine Murray)