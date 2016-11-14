MEXICO CITY Nov 14 Mexico's peso weakened
slightly in Monday morning trading, after the currency had its
worst week since October 2008 with the victory of Donald Trump
in the U.S. election.
The peso is the world's worst-performing currency
this year, and hit record lows after the election of Trump, who
has vowed to build a border wall with Mexico and renegotiate a
key trade deal.
The peso was erratic on Monday, switching from negative to
positive territory, but was down 0.05 percent at 20.87 per
dollar around 0720 AM Central Time.
