MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Mexico's peso could sink to
a record low after Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency on
Friday if he unveils any aggressive actions that could hammer
the exports of Latin America's No. 2 economy, traders and
analysts said.
Mexico's peso has sunk more than 16 percent since
Trump won the election. Trump threatened to rip up or
renegotiate the NAFTA free trade deal with Mexico and Canada and
impose tariffs on Mexican exports.
The peso hit a record low in January and traded close to
that low just above 22 per dollar on Thursday.
Traders and economists said the peso could shoot toward 23
per dollar or even 24 per dollar if Trump takes a harsh tone on
trade in his inaugural address or announces any concrete
measures, such as imposing tariffs on goods from Mexico.
"There is a lot of anxiety in the market," said Marco
Oviedo, an economist at Barclays in Mexico City, who said the
peso could hit 23 per dollar if Trump would take any bold
action.
"We don't know what is the value of the peso because we
don't know what is the final policy. It has been really, really
exhausting to imagine what he could do."
Trump is expected to sign an executive order in his first
few days to direct the building of a wall on the southern border
with Mexico.
Mexico's peso dropped 2 percent on Wednesday after Trump's
choice for commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, said renegotiating
the North American Free Trade Agreement would likely be the
incoming administration's first priority. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports to the United States.
Traders and analysts said the peso would likely trade around
current levels if Trump only confirms that idea of renegotiating
NAFTA on Friday.
"The peso could rally on anything that suggests a firmer
outlook for U.S. growth with no significant trade restrictions,"
said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos.
Trump's nominee to run the Treasury Department, Steven
Mnuchin, on Thursday said Washington can renegotiate NAFTA in a
way that benefits both the United States and Mexico.
Mexican authorities have said they are prepared to intervene
in the market with dollar sales if peso movements becomes
disordered. The central bank sold $2 billion in early January to
support the currency.
Economists said the central bank would be unlikely to
intervene if the peso was moving to adjust to concrete plans by
Trump that would affect Mexico in a fundamental way.
"The preference of the authorities is well known and it is
to not intervene too much in the exchange market," said Credit
Suisse economist Alonso Cervera.
