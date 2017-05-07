GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico's peso strengthened on Sunday in international trading after former banker Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election.
Macron, who boasts a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeated Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
The peso was trading at 18.915 per dollar, up 0.46 percent compared to Friday's close of 19.0025 per greenback. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Mary Milliken)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.