BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
MEXICO CITY Aug 31 The Mexican peso extended gains Friday morning and firmed more than 1 percent against the dollar at 13.22 pesos per dollar.
The U.S. currency weakened after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no signal further monetary easing was imminent in a speech at Jackson Hole.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: