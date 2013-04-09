BRIEF-Outcome Health announces financing round
* Outcome Health - announces a financing round valuing company at $5 billion pre-money
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexico's peso forex market has sufficient liquidity, though the country's exchange commission could take fresh measures if conditions change, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told local radio on Tuesday.
He said sufficient market liquidity meant that a mechanism to auction dollars on days of sharp peso falls was no longer necessary.
The peso moved to its strongest level in 20 months earlier on Tuesday after data showed the country's inflation rate rose more than expected in March, making it harder for the central bank to lower borrowing costs.
LONDON, May 31 Emerging market equities were set to end May with a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday while most currencies advanced against the dollar, supported also by new data showing brisk Chinese factory activity.