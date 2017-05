MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexico's peso strengthened more than 1.5 percent on Thursday to trade at 12.7350 per dollar, on track to see its biggest daily gains since August, 2012.

The peso gained after data showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in May and first-time applications for jobless benefits fell, showing signs of resilience in the U.S. economy despite belt-tightening in Washington.