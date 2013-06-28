UPDATE 3-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years on building boom
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's peso reversed earlier losses to gain 0.52 percent on Friday, trading at 12.94 pesos per dollar and reaching its strongest level since June 19.
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
SYDNEY, March 31 A devastating cyclone that pummelled Australia's northeast this week is likely to have a dampening effect on the country's economy with coal production, exports and construction activity taking a hit.