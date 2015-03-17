BRIEF-US Foods Holding files for offering of upto 35 mln shares
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, March 17 Mexico sold $52 million on Tuesday at an average price of 15.4262 pesos per dollar, the central bank said, as part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Mexico City Newsroom)
* Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces secondary offering of 4,150,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: