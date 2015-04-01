UPDATE 1-Ambac looking to limit losses from Puerto Rico debt revamp
May 10 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said it was "aggressively pursuing" loss mitigation strategies in debt-laden Puerto Rico.
MEXICO CITY, April 1 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Wednesday at an average price of 15.1086 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)
May 10 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said it was "aggressively pursuing" loss mitigation strategies in debt-laden Puerto Rico.
NEW YORK, May 10 Whole Foods Market Inc named a new chief financial officer and five independent directors who were not on activist investor Jana Partners' slate, in a dramatic shakeup as the high-end grocer seeks to boost dwindling profits and a sagging stock.