BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020
MEXICO CITY, April 16 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Thursday at an average price of 15.2533 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020
* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc discloses 10.2 percent passive stake in Athenahealth Inc as of April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r2syM6) Further company coverage: