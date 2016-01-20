UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's peso depreciated early on Wednesday to touch a historic low of 18.478 pesos per dollar as further falls in oil prices dragged on global markets.
It later appreciated to hit 18.361 pesos per dollar at about 7:16 a.m. local time (1316 GMT).
Mexico's peso slumped 16.8 percent in 2015, the highest annual fall since 2008. So far in 2016 it has fallen about 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Bill Trott)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.