MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's peso depreciated early on Wednesday to touch a historic low of 18.478 pesos per dollar as further falls in oil prices dragged on global markets.

It later appreciated to hit 18.361 pesos per dollar at about 7:16 a.m. local time (1316 GMT).

Mexico's peso slumped 16.8 percent in 2015, the highest annual fall since 2008. So far in 2016 it has fallen about 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Bill Trott)