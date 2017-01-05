J.M. Smucker to buy Conagra's Wesson oil brand
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexico's battered peso currency reversed losses on Thursday after weakening more than 0.6 percent following a tweet from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatening Toyota Motor Corp with a "big border tax" if it builds a new factory in Mexico to build cars for the U.S. market.
The peso slipped to 21.58 per dollar but then recovered to trade flat 21.45 per greenback.
* Yangaroo inc qtrly earnings per share $0.001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: