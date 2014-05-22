PARIS May 22 Mexico reported outbreaks of the
deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea virus (PEDv) in 17 states out
of 19 tested, the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE) said.
Mexican veterinary offices tested 2,309 samples between
August 2013 and May 2014 in farrow-to-finish farms, fattening
farms, breeding farms, backyard farms and slaughterhouses, the
Mexican agriculture ministry told the OIE. The OIE posted the
report on its own website on Thursday.
Mexico has 31 states plus the federal district of Mexico.
PEDv has killed around 7 million young pigs since it was
first identified in the United States almost a year ago, sending
pork prices rocketing.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron
Henderson)