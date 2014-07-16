MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican infrastructure company Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, known as Pinfra, closed a stock offering worth more than $570 million on Wednesday .

The company, which operates 15 highway concessions and one port, sold 42,970,485 shares at a price of 172 pesos, representing a 6 percent discount to their closing price on Tuesday.

Shares in Pinfra were trading at 179.70 pesos in morning trading on Mexico's stock exchange.

Including a so-called greenshoe option that could see the banks that worked on the offering buy more shares, Pinfra could raise up to 8.5 billion pesos ($656.81 million), according to the offering prospectus.

Mexico City-based Pinfra reported total revenue of 5.8 billion pesos in 2013, up 26 percent from the year earlier. The company reported a 2014 profit of 2.2 billion pesos, up 22 percent from the year earlier. ($1=12.94 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Galloway)