MEXICO CITY Oct 14 A small plane carrying at least 14 people has gone missing in the northern Mexican state of Baja California, emergency services said on Monday, and rough weather from Tropical Storm Octave was hampering search efforts.

The plane, which can seat 20 passengers, disappeared after setting off from Loreto International Airport on Monday morning headed for Ciudad Constitucion, said the head of Baja California Sur emergency services, Carlos Enriquez.

The storm is currently about 85 miles (135 km) southwest of Cabo San Lazaro on the Baja California peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. (Reporting by Liz Diaz; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and Cynthia Osterman)