MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexican officials in the
northwestern Baja California peninsula said on Wednesday they
had found the remains of a small aircraft that went missing on
Monday, and said all 14 people aboard were killed.
"Sadly there are no survivors," Communications and Transport
Minister Gerardo Ruiz said in a tweet.
The 20-seater plane, operated by private company Aereo
Servicio Guerrero, went missing on Monday morning after setting
off from Loreto International Airport headed for Ciudad
Constitucion.
Aereo Servicio Guerrero did not reply to requests for
comment.
Poor weather from Tropical Storm Octave had hampered the
search for the plane.
