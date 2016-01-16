(Adds Mexico official comment)
MADRID Jan 15 Spanish police arrested a former
ally of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday in a
money-laundering probe, potentially raising awkward questions
for his ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Humberto Moreira, who was the PRI chairman in 2011 before he
stood down after a debt scandal was uncovered in Coahuila, the
northern state he had governed, was arrested at Madrid's
international airport, Spanish police said.
His detention was part of an operation against money
laundering and other crimes, according to a Spanish court
official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In an apparent reference to Pena Nieto's tweet to announce
the capture of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman a week ago,
Spanish police tweeted news of Moreira's detention with the
hashtag "mission accomplished", echoing the president's words.
Details of the Spanish probe were not immediately available,
but it raised hopes among opposition politicians that Moreira
might face prosecution over the debt debacle.
"Nobody in the Coahuila government has explained what
happened to that money," said Senator Ernesto Cordero of the
opposition National Action Party (PAN), an ex-finance minister
who led initial investigations into the debt.
Moreira is not wanted by the law in Mexico. Mexico's Foreign
Ministry said it would provide him with consular assistance
should he need it, as it does for all citizens.
In 2014, Moreira's former finance secretary in Coahuila pled
guilty to federal money laundering charges in Texas. The man who
completed his term as governor is wanted in the United States on
suspicion of embezzling.
Moreira was in office from 2005 to early 2011, a period in
which Coahuila's debts more than tripled to what was then around
$3 billion. The state congress contracted some of the loans with
falsified documents, Cordero said.
Moreira maintained he had been misled by officials and
denied any wrongdoing.
Guillermo Anaya, a senior PAN politician in Coahuila, said
there was concern the loans could have helped the PRI fund state
and even national election campaigns.
Elected president in July 2012, Pena Nieto's campaign to be
the PRI candidate gained momentum under Moreira.
Pena Nieto has faced criticism for failing to go after PRI
officials accused of graft, including three of its former
governors indicted in the United States.
The PRI said it had "little information" on the matter, but
added: "The institutions are not responsible for the acts of
those who form part of them."
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City and
Rodrigo de Miguel in Madrid; Editing by Chris Reese, Alistair
Bell and Leslie Adler)