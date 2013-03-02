MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party begins a congress on Saturday
to overhaul its manifesto and open the door to major changes in
energy and tax law to spur faster economic growth.
The PRI, as the party is known, plans to vote on measures
that would allow President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration
to consider imposing a value added tax (VAT) on food and
medicines and to allow more private investment in state oil firm
Pemex.
Pena Nieto, who took office in December, has pledged to
boost annual growth in Latin America's second biggest economy to
up to six percent. To do this, Mexico must overhaul state oil
monopoly Pemex and improve its paltry tax take, the government
says.
Without levying a value added tax on food and medicines,
economists say Mexico may struggle to raise tax revenues, which
are currently the lowest in the Organistion for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) as a proportion of gross
domestic product.
However, applying the value added tax to food and medicine
is controversial because it would fall most heavily on the poor,
about half the country's population.
Food and medicine have been exempt from the tax, but senior
PRI party officials say that element will be removed to give the
party more options to broaden the tax take.
"VAT is important. But it's by no means the center of the
fiscal reform," PRI party chairman Cesar Camacho said this week,
looking ahead to the congress.
The PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 years straight until
2000, used its stance on the VAT to thwart efforts by the
conservative National Action Party (PAN) to increase the tax
take during its 12 year rule, which ended in 2012.
Since recapturing the presidency, the PRI leadership has
made the case for sweeping change to bolster the economy, which
underperformed its main regional peers under the PAN, growing
about 2 percent annually for most of the past decade.
Yet the changes sought by Pena Nieto run contrary to many
old tenets of the PRI, a party which started on the left and
gradually drifted toward the right during its long rule.
Overhauling Pemex, a symbol of Mexican self-reliance which
provides a third of the federal tax take, is particularly
sensitive for the PRI, which created the company when
then-president Lazaro Cardenas nationalized the oil industry in
1938.
Output of crude has slumped to less than 2.6 million barrels
per day from 3.4 million in 2004, and lawmakers worry the oil
industry will be left behind unless it can improve performance.
Pena Nieto aims to make the monopoly more efficient and more
independent. He has vowed to bring in more private capital and
has taken inspiration from Brazil's state-controlled oil firm
Petrobras, part of which has been publicly listed.
But he is constantly having to defend his administration
from accusations that he plans to privatize the oil industry.
During the congress, the PRI will reaffirm that oil is the
property of the nation, but stress the need to strengthen Pemex
and open the company to more outside investment, a senior party
lawmaker told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We want to keep our options open," he said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Vicki Allen)