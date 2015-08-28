(Updates with quote from Meade)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Mexican President Enrique
Peña Nieto on Thursday shifted Foreign Minister Jose Antonio
Meade into a key ministry in a cabinet reshuffle that could
provide Meade with a platform to mount a presidential bid in
2018.
Meade, 46, served as finance and energy minister in the
previous government and could be an alternative candidate to the
man currently expected to lead the ruling party's campaign to
replace Peña Nieto in 2018, Manlio Fabio Beltrones.
Meade moves to the Social Development Ministry, an arm of
government seen by political insiders as a useful springboard
for presidential tilts. The ministry handles welfare spending
across Mexico, where about half the population lives in poverty.
He will be replaced as foreign minister by Claudia Ruiz
Massieu, previously the tourism minister.
Meade later deflected a question about whether his
appointment could push him toward the presidency.
"We're focused on meeting (our) commitments every day, on
Friday, tomorrow, this evening," he told Mexican radio.
Peña Nieto kept faith with his two most powerful aides,
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray and Interior Minister Miguel
Angel Osorio Chong, even though both have drawn heavy criticism
over the struggling economy and embarrassing security lapses.
Now almost half way through his term, Peña Nieto has been
under pressure to make changes after a series of scandals in the
past year, including the apparent massacre of 43 students last
September and the jailbreak of Mexico's most notorious criminal.
The president was also hurt by a controversy over home
purchases he, his wife and Videgaray made from major government
contractors, dragging his approval ratings to multiyear lows.
Last Friday the auditor Peña Nieto appointed to investigate
the deals cleared all three of any wrongdoing.
But the opposition dismissed the findings, which sat
awkwardly alongside news the same day that the attorney general
in neighboring Guatemala had launched a bid to impeach
Guatemalan President Otto Perez for corruption.
Lawmakers in the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI) privately expressed dismay over the mishaps. Supporters of
Beltrones, a veteran lawmaker recently appointed party chairman,
say he will have to shine where the government has failed.
An understated, diplomatic figure, Meade comes from a family
with strong ties to the PRI but is also respected in the
opposition center-right National Action Party (PAN), having
served under the previous president, Felipe Calderon of the PAN.
Close to Videgaray, Meade could test Beltrones' ambitions.
The latter's legislative skills have been a major boon to Peña
Nieto, but he is seen as head of a rival faction within the PRI
that the president's team has sought to keep at bay.
A notable casualty of the reshuffle was National Security
Commissioner Monte Alejandro Rubido, who was regarded as a
likely fall guy for the brazen escape from maximum security
prison by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in July.
Rubido was replaced by Renato Sales, previously the
government's anti-kidnapping chief.
Peña Nieto also appointed new heads for other ministries
including agriculture, environment and urban development.
Arguably the most experienced member of the government to
depart was former Attorney General Jesus Murillo.
As attorney general Murillo headed the investigation into
the 43 missing students and became a lightning rod for public
anger over the case.
The president also appointed his chief of staff, Aurelio
Nuno, as education minister, which could prove another important
staging post for the younger man in his political ascent.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner, Cynthia
Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)