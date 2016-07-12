MEXICO CITY, July 12 Former Mexican electricity
official Enrique Ochoa is set to be ratified as head of Mexico's
ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the party said
on Tuesday.
Ochoa resigned his post as head of the Federal Electricity
Commission (CFE) on Friday. He was the only candidate who met
all requirements, the party said, adding that an internal
committee would meet to ratify his selection later on Tuesday.
Ochoa, 43, took his CFE job in 2014, and was instrumental in
crafting President Enrique Pena Nieto's landmark energy reform
while serving as deputy energy minister.
Ochoa replaces former governor and veteran federal lawmaker
Manlio Fabio Beltrones as leader of the party.
Beltrones stepped down last month after the PRI's dismal
performance in regional elections, where the centrist party won
only five of the 12 gubernatorial seats up for grabs. It
previously held nine.
Ochoa, who holds a doctorate in political science from
Columbia University, is known as a loyal ally of Pena Nieto. He
is also well regarded among business leaders, and some senior
PRI figures in the government would like to see him run for
president in 2018.
