(Recasts throughout after confirmation, adds quote)
By Alizeh Kohari and Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, July 12 A former energy official
continued his rapid rise in Mexico's political establishment to
become leader of the ruling party on Tuesday, vowing to rid it
of corruption after scandals that have battered the authority of
President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Enrique Ochoa, head of the Federal Electricity Commission
(CFE) until he resigned on Friday, was confirmed as chairman of
the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) by an internal
committee, and immediately said the party must clean up its
image.
"It's unacceptable to turn a blind eye, we must react,"
Ochoa told a crowd of party members. "We must be a party that
flags corruption in our own governments, one that demands that
they are held accountable and even subject to dismissal."
Pena Nieto's office accused two state governments on Monday
of flouting anti-corruption laws, a move that political analysts
saw as a warning to their outgoing PRI governors, who have been
tarnished by graft accusations.
The PRI has ruled Mexico continuously since 1929, barring a
hiatus from 2000 to 2012, and its name has become synonymous
with political corruption over time.
Pena Nieto's administration has done little to change that
perception. He, his wife, and his finance minister were all
embroiled in a damaging conflict-of-interest scandal when it
emerged they bought homes from government contractors.
A subsequent probe led by an official close to Pena Nieto
found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Ochoa, a combative and ambitious lawyer who cut his teeth in
a string of technocratic roles, had seen little of the limelight
but has now been thrust into the very public role of leading the
PRI into the 2018 presidential elections.
He replaces Manlio Fabio Beltrones, who stepped down after
voters angry about graft and gang violence punished the PRI in
regional elections. Such anger was epitomized by the apparent
massacre in 2014 of 43 students by a drug gang working with
corrupt police.
A close ally of Pena Nieto, Ochoa was instrumental in
crafting the president's landmark 2013 energy reform while
deputy energy minister. He took over at the CFE in 2014, where
he presided over a reduction in costly industrial power rates.
Some senior PRI figures in the government would like to see
Ochoa run for president in 2018, although Interior Minister
Miguel Angel Osorio Chong is better known.
Ochoa, 43, also holds a doctorate in political science from
Columbia University.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dave Graham, Chris
Reese and Paul Tait)