By Simon Gardner
| MEXICO CITY, June 1
MEXICO CITY, June 1 Under pressure to detail his
personal wealth, Mexico's president has made changes to his
declaration of assets following a Reuters report that cast doubt
on how he acquired one of his properties near Mexico City.
President Enrique Pena Nieto released the annual update to
his declaration of assets late on Sunday, days after a Reuters
report showed he purchased a 1,000 square meter plot of land in
the town of Valle de Bravo that he has declared as a donation
from his late father.
Opposition lawmakers from left and right have demanded that
Pena Nieto make a full declaration of his assets, which total at
least $3 million.
The new declaration added notes explaining why Pena Nieto
had described the purchased property, as well as another 24,000
square meter plot of land, as donations from his father.
"The price was paid by my father, Enrique Pena del Mazo, who
determined that the properties would be in my name, and it is
for that reason that the same are declared as donations," the
note said.
A public registry document that Reuters obtained shows that
Pena Nieto purchased the property. There is no reference to his
father in the document.
Lawyers consulted by Reuters said the incorrect asset
declaration constitutes a false statement to authorities.
They said that, under Mexican law, even if his father gave
him the money to purchase the property, he could not declare it
as a donation, pointing to articles 7610 and 7620 of the Civil
Code of the State of Mexico, the region where Valle de Bravo
lies.
Presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The 48-year-old president has been under pressure in recent
months over conflict-of-interest scandals centered on properties
that he, his wife Angelica Rivera and Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray acquired from government contractors.
The latest declaration also changed references to the values
of three properties Pena Nieto acquired in the 1980s.
In his prior statement of assets, the properties were
incorrectly valued in so-called old pesos, which undervalued
them by a factor of 1,000. The amended declaration values the
holdings in new pesos. Mexico revalued the peso in 1993, which
lopped three zeroes off the currency.
The declaration made no reference to the exchange rate at
the time of the acquisitions, nor inflation since, making it
hard to specify their real current worth. The three-page
document does not state where the president's properties are
located.
(Editing by Dave Graham and Kieran Murray)