By Simon Gardner
MEXICO CITY, June 1 Under pressure to detail his
personal wealth, Mexico's president has made changes to his
declaration of assets following a Reuters report that cast doubt
on how he acquired one of his properties near Mexico City.
President Enrique Pena Nieto released the annual update to
his declaration of assets late on Sunday, days after a Reuters
report showed he purchased a 1,000 square meter plot of land in
the town of Valle de Bravo that he has declared as a donation
from his late father.
Opposition lawmakers from left and right have demanded that
Pena Nieto make a full declaration of his assets, which total at
least $3 million.
The new declaration added notes explaining why Pena Nieto
had described the purchased property, as well as another 24,000
square meter plot of land, as donations from his father.
"The price was paid by my father, Enrique Pena del Mazo, who
determined that the properties would be in my name, and it is
for that reason that the same are declared as donations," the
note said.
A public registry document that Reuters obtained shows that
Pena Nieto purchased the property. There is no reference to his
father in the document.
Lawyers consulted by Reuters said the incorrect asset
declaration constitutes a false statement to authorities.
Asked about that interpretation and the discrepancy,
presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez told Reuters that there
is no discrepancy.
"In 1988, his father covered the purchase price, and put the
property in his son's name," Sanchez said. "It is a common
practice within the legal framework in Mexico for a parent or
tutor to buy a property and register it under the name of their
descendent. That's why it is not on the public deed."
Lawyers said that, under Mexican law, even if his father
gave him the money to purchase the property, he could not
declare it as a donation, pointing to articles 7610 and 7620 of
the Civil Code of the State of Mexico, the region where Valle de
Bravo lies.
In all, Pena Nieto has disclosed six real estate assets
which he lists as gifts from his parents. Sanchez said he was
unable to provide documents proving the six properties were
donated by his parents, saying that public registry documents
"don't necessarily record" that.
Pena Nieto, 48, has been under pressure in recent months
over conflict-of-interest scandals centered on properties that
he, his wife Angelica Rivera and Finance Minister Luis Videgaray
acquired from government contractors.
The latest declaration also changed references to the values
of three properties Pena Nieto acquired in the 1980s.
In his prior statement of assets, the properties were
incorrectly valued in so-called old pesos, which undervalued
them by a factor of 1,000. The amended declaration values the
holdings in new pesos. Mexico revalued the peso in 1993, which
lopped three zeroes off the currency.
The declaration made no reference to the exchange rate at
the time of the acquisitions, nor inflation since, making it
hard to specify their real current worth. The three-page
document does not state where the president's properties are
located.
Asked to confirm the address of the property in Valle de
Bravo, and the location of the other five donated properties,
Sanchez said the president had given the information required of
him, and that such additional information was "not subject to
public scrutiny".
Asked to give Reuters the president's asset declarations
from 2000 through 2012, Sanchez said he could not as he did not
have access to the information.
(Editing by Dave Graham and Kieran Murray)