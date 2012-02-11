MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexican port Cayo Arcas, one of the country's three main oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, was closed on Saturday due to poor weather, port authorities said.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.

The Gulf port of Isla del Carmen was also closed because of the weather, authorities in the state of Campeche said.

Mexico's oil exports fell in December from a month earlier even as crude production rose slightly over the same period to 2.557 million barrels per day, according to state oil company Pemex.

