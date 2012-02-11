* Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas shut down

* Two other Gulf ports also closed (Adds second gulf oil port closed)

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Two of Mexico's three main oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas, were closed on Saturday due to poor weather, port authorities said.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.

The Gulf ports of Isla del Carmen and Frontera also closed because of the weather, authorities said.

Mexico's oil exports fell in December from a month earlier even as crude production rose slightly over the same period to 2.557 million barrels per day, according to state oil company Pemex.

(Reporting By Jean Luis Arce and Dave Graham; Editing by Jackie Frank)