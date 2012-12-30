MEXICO CITY Dec 30 Mexico's three major oil
exporting ports - Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos -
remained closed on Sunday due to bad weather in the Gulf of
Mexico, the country's communications and transportation ministry
said in a statement.
In addition to the three oil export hubs for state oil
monopoly Pemex, the nearby ports of Frontera, Isla del
Carmen and Campeche were also closed.
The closures began on Saturday when a cold front entered the
Gulf of Mexico, threatening the area with rain showers and
cloudy conditions.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to
refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo
Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.