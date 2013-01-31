MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico were closed on Thursday because of bad weather, the communications and transportation ministry said in a statement.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports from state oil monopoly Pemex are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the three oil export hubs of Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos.