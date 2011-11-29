MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico reopened one of its three major oil exporting ports on Tuesday after it shut all three on Sunday due to bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico, the transport ministry said.

The port of Coatzacoalcos reopened while the ports of Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas remained shut.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from these three ports.

Mexico exported 1.375 million barrels per day of oil in October, according to data from state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL]. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by John Picinich)