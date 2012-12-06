By Lorena Segura
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican hotel operator Grupo
Posadas expects revenue next year to rise by up to
17 percent on the back of new hotel openings and rising room
tariffs, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
"We had a magnificent summer, and we're expecting a good
winter," Jose Carlos Azcarraga said.
He also said the company had signed contracts to operate 25
new hotels, in which it would invest $10.8 million in the next
two years.
The company - which suffered during the economic downturn -
reported revenue of 4.6 billion pesos ($360 million) for
January-September this year.