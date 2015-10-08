MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexico's national power
company CFE on Thursday said it awarded a $396 million power
plant contract to a consortium including two Spanish firms,
Elecnor and Duro Felguera.
The concession, for a combined-cycle plant that uses natural
gas to produce electricity, is located in Sonora, in the
northwest near the U.S. border. The plant is meant to feed the
region's growing demand for power, CFE said in a
statement.
Over the past several years, CFE has been moving away from
fuel oil to cheaper, cleaner-burning natural gas, mostly via new
pipeline infrastructure that brings booming supplies of gas from
the United States to Mexico.
CFE chose the consortium, which also includes Elecnor's
Mexico unit, from eight proposals.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)