MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove
a benign nodule on his thyroid gland, his chief of staff said.
"It was a success. The president is already awake," Aurelio
Nuno, head of the office of the presidency, told a news
conference.
The surgery lasted nearly two hours and Pena Nieto will
remain in hospital for two days. He will then take another
couple of days rest at his home.
The thyroid nodule was detected about seven years ago, but
Pena Nieto had postponed treatment.
Thyroid surgery is recommended for several conditions,
including removing nodules suspected of being cancerous as well
as for benign growths, according to the American Thyroid
Association.
Pena Nieto, 47, took office in December, returning Mexico's
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, to power.
The PRI ruled Mexico for most of the last century until its
defeat in 2000 by the country's main conservative party.