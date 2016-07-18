By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, July 18
MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's President Enrique
Pena Nieto apologized on Monday for a damaging
conflict-of-interest row in 2014 surrounding his wife's purchase
of a luxury home from a government contractor.
Pena Nieto made what was an unusually frank apology for a
Mexican leader over the scandal as he signed into law a new
anti-corruption system that the government hopes will boost its
credibility in the run-up to 2018 presidential elections.
Addressing political leaders at the unveiling of the new
anti-graft rules that increase oversight of politicians, Pena
Nieto admitted the scandal had damaged the Mexican people's
faith in the presidency and the government.
"For this reason, with all humility I ask your forgiveness,"
he said. "I reiterate my sincere and profound apology for the
offense and indignation I have caused you."
The president stressed he had not broken the law, and
pledged to redouble efforts to fight graft in Mexico.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI,
suffered a severe reverse in regional elections last month as
voters punished the party for failing to crack down on
corruption, impunity and brutal drug gang violence.
Mindful of the need to clean up its image to challenge for
the presidency in 2018, the party has since stressed its
commitment to battling corruption.
The PRI ruled Mexico for more than seven decades
continuously until it was voted out in 2000, by which time the
party name had become a byword for corruption.
Pena Nieto, 49, brought the PRI back to power in 2012. But
old criticism of the party returned when it emerged in late 2014
that First Lady Angelica Rivera was buying the multi-million
dollar house from Grupo Higa, a major government contractor.
It then emerged that Pena Nieto's finance minister had also
bought a home from the same contractor, and that the president
had enjoyed rent-free use of another house owned by the group in
2012.
A government-sponsored investigation later found no evidence
of any wrongdoing by the three, though it was panned as a
whitewash by the opposition.
Earlier on Monday, the official who led that investigation
stood down to make way for the new anti-corruption
regime.
The home scandal also damaged Mexico's relations with China,
because it caused the cancellation of a multi-billion dollar
contract won by a Chinese-led consortium to build a high-speed
rail link. Grupo Higa was part of the consortium.
